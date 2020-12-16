B.Com I, II: KU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

KARACHI: The University of Karachi announced the schedule for submission of examination forms and fees for the candidates of B.Com (Regular) Part-I or II, or both parts for Annual Examination 2020.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said the University of Karachi is providing online payment facility for submitting fee throughout the country. He further said candidates appearing for B.Com Part-I or II would pay Rs 6,725 as a fee while candidates of B.Com both parts would submit fee Rs 11, 850.

He mentioned that candidates could submit online fee till Dec 31, 2020 and it could be submitted in any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Limited. He advised candidates to download the examination form from the official website (www.uok.edu.pk) and print it on legal size paper. He warned that incomplete forms would not be entertained at all.

The students are directed to attach fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill their examination forms through their respective colleges. Meanwhile, candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the Annual Examination 2020 after submitting Rs 3, 000/- as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee. They would be required to appear as per existing syllabus.

