Dec 16, 2020
DMC Korangi: TPL Trakker to provide vehicle, fuel monitoring solutions

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi, to provide Vehicle Monitoring and Fuel Management Services. The customized solution is helping the municipal service provider efficiently manage waste, streetlights, parks and other administrative functions in the Korangi district.

Additionally, TPL Trakker is also providing 24-7 monitoring of the company's vehicles, business insights on drive time and distance traveled, a live dashboard indicating real-time status of the fleet and Fuel monitoring. Daily reports will deliver information on how fuel was used, the distance travelled, routes taken and the speed of the vehicles in real-time.

Prior to this collaboration, TPL Trakker has already signed agreements with the Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad Waste Management Companies, as well as the DG Khan Municipal Company, all from Punjab. DMC Korangi is the first DMC in Sindh to undertake this initiative.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at the DMC office, Korangi located in Karachi, on the 14th of Dec. Present at the occasion from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO and Talha Dawood, head of asset Tracking. Shehryar Memon, Deputy Commissioner & Administrator represented DMC Korangi. Management team members from both companies were also present at the ceremony.

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker has said that TPL is confident that this partnership will bring interesting synergies in the years to come. "We look forward to help a local Municipal Service Provider in Karachi to cater to the people of Pakistan more efficiently using our expertise in telematics," he added.

Shehryar Memon, Deputy Commissioner & Administrator, DMC Korangi said that DMC is excited to welcome TPL Trakker on board and, are the first Municipal Company in the province to do so. "With two decades of experience, TPL Trakker Ltd. has indeed been a pioneer in the GPS tracking industry in Pakistan and I am confident about the efficiencies this partnership will bring", he added.

