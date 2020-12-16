AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private schools' body announces reopening of institutes from January 11

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The joint action committee of private schools' association on Tuesday announced to reopen institutes from January 11, 2021, even if the government does not allow. Addressing a press conference, representatives of the joint committee including Hafiz Basharat and Malik Azhar said all the private schools and colleges would resume regular classes on Jan 11, 2021.

Representatives of the private schools' association met in a session earlier, where the announcement for the resumption of regular classes was made. The association issued a joint statement to open all schools and colleges prior to a review meeting of federal government for taking a final decision. They further said that the strategy for reopening schools would be finalised in the next few weeks.

The federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutes in November amid the second Covid-19 wave that hit the country with extreme severity.

Initially, all institutions were to remain closed from Nov 26 to Dec 24. All educational institutes will remain closed across Pakistan from Nov 26 till Dec 24, and winter vacations will be started from Dec 25 to Jan 10, 2021.

The federal education minister was hopeful that all institutes would open from January 11, after reviewing definitive progress against the ongoing pandemic. He later added that the situation would be subjected to further evaluation in the first week of Jan 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Private schools' body announces reopening of institutes from January 11

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.