Private schools' body announces reopening of institutes from January 11

ISLAMABAD: The joint action committee of private schools' association on Tuesday announced to reopen institutes from January 11, 2021, even if the government does not allow. Addressing a press conference, representatives of the joint committee including Hafiz Basharat and Malik Azhar said all the private schools and colleges would resume regular classes on Jan 11, 2021.

Representatives of the private schools' association met in a session earlier, where the announcement for the resumption of regular classes was made. The association issued a joint statement to open all schools and colleges prior to a review meeting of federal government for taking a final decision. They further said that the strategy for reopening schools would be finalised in the next few weeks.

The federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutes in November amid the second Covid-19 wave that hit the country with extreme severity.

Initially, all institutions were to remain closed from Nov 26 to Dec 24. All educational institutes will remain closed across Pakistan from Nov 26 till Dec 24, and winter vacations will be started from Dec 25 to Jan 10, 2021.

The federal education minister was hopeful that all institutes would open from January 11, after reviewing definitive progress against the ongoing pandemic. He later added that the situation would be subjected to further evaluation in the first week of Jan 2021.

