NAB resolving business community's issues on priority: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said business community was playing the role of spinal vein in progress and prosperity of the country and the bureau was giving priority to resolving business community's issues.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by its vice president Sheikh Sultan Rehman, he said NAB had already referred sales and income tax cases and business community's under invoicing cases to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.

The NAB chairman said the prosperity of business community and country were interlinked.

He said NAB had also constituted a high power committee for resolving the issues of business community. The meeting of which would be summoned this month.

He said NAB would utilise all available resources to return the looted money of gullible investors, who invested million of rupees in fake housing schemes.

He said NAB firmly believed in concluding money laundering cases registered against the persons who had fled abroad after devouring million of rupees of the poor investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the distinguish delegation comprising former presidents Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakriya Usman, former vice president Mirza Abdur Rehman and Khawaja Shahzad Akram lauded the efforts of chairman in resolving their problems, adding NAB was business friendly organisation which was engaged in elimination of corruption from the country.

The NAB chairman assured cooperation to business community and said business community must not worry due to measures taken by NAB as it bureau firmly believed in protecting the self-respect of all.