Govt. committed for socio-economic uplift of nation: Imran Ismail

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing his vision of carrying out development throughout the country, he said adding, the Federal Government wanted to take all parties along.
APP 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Tuesday said people have high hopes with prime minister and the government was taking every possible step for socio-economic uplift of the nation.

"With the execution of Karachi Package, main issues of this mega city would be resolved and Karachiites would have better environment", he said.

For the uplift of Karachi, the development schemes were devised and approved after due consultation with all the stakeholders of the city, he said in a call on meeting with a three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here at the Governor House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing his vision of carrying out development throughout the country, he said adding, the Federal Government wanted to take all parties along.

The delegation was comprised of the MQM-P's central leaders including Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwer Naveed Jamil and former City Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Sindh President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh and Member Provincial Assembly (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman were also present in the meeting, said an official statement.

Prime Minister’s Karachi Package, other development projects financed by the Federal Government in the province mainly in Karachi, and various issues of public interest were discussed in the meeting.

MQM-P and PTI members expressed their resentment over non-inclusion/consultation on the recent appointment of the administrator Karachi.

