AVN 87.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.63%)
DCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
DGKC 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
EFERT 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
EPCL 49.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
HASCOL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUBC 81.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
OGDC 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
PAEL 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
PIOC 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 206.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
SNGP 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
UNITY 28.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Is LSM euphoria justified?

BR Research 16 Dec 2020

Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 5.46 percent in Jul-Oct period. “At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan,” Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries & Production, proudly tweeted yesterday. But if he would have gotten the right memo, his tweet would have read: ‘LSM is up 5.5 percent but only thanks to few exceptions; we need to do more’.

Let’s take a look at those exceptions; and there aren’t many. Among the heavy weights of LSM index, the biggest jump is visible in cement whose domestic production is at record ever highs. In 4MFY21, cement production has shot up by 23.5 percent, largely on account of construction sector. This narrative is corroborated by 30 percent growth in billets/ingots which are used in production of construction bars. Another exception is the 19 percent growth in cigarette manufacturing during the four-month period, which is intriguing given growing informality in the sector as is being flagged of late by domestic formal sector cigarette industry.

If one shaves off the phenomenal growth in these two construction sectors (credits due to federal government for which) and the inexplicable growth in cigarette sticks, then the LSM growth stops looking as pretty as the minister boasted about yesterday.

In fact, whilst in 4-month terms the fall in large scale production – i.e. the breadth of weakness - isn’t as broad based as was the case in the comparable period last year, on monthly basis the fall in LSM production items was much broader in October 2020 compared to September 2020. This begs the question whether or not the recovery seen in September 2020 is sustainable, especially considering the second wave of pandemic is affecting demand at home and abroad.

As argued in BR Research’s last month’s coverage for 1QFY20 LSM data, there is no doubt that on aggregate basis the first quarter fiscal year 2021 signaled first decent growth after a hiatus of several quarters, which leads one to hope that the worst has probably been left behind. But to be euphoric about it is akin to living in fools’ paradise, when in fact the ongoing growth has more to do with low base affect rather than growth driving policy changes across a wide variety of sectors. That being said, it would be very interesting to see the LSM index reading in December and January 2021 when the base affect wouldn’t be coming to aid as much as is the case so far.

Is LSM euphoria justified?

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters