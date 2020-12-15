World
Merkel tells German lawmakers she is worried by coronavirus trend
- Merkel warned the lawmakers that January and February will be very tough months in Germany, with the number of patients in intensive care rising further.
15 Dec 2020
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative lawmakers on Tuesday "I am worried" about the coronavirus trend in Germany, sources at the meeting said.
Merkel warned the lawmakers that January and February will be very tough months in Germany, with the number of patients in intensive care rising further.
