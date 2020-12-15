Opposition must shun negativity after failed Lahore show: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition should shun negative politics after the failed Minar-e-Pakistan show.

In a statement, he said the people had given a strong verdict against the corrupt opposition leaders, adding that resignation stunt of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also been badly exposed like its public meetings.

The developmental politics will prevail in the country as the people foiled every conspiracy against the democratic mandate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he added.

The CM stressed that the tactics of the opposition would not be tolerated, as those could hamper the welfare of masses.

The failed PDM show had baffled the opposition and its tall claims of tendering resignations and long march were also hollow.

The opposition should stay calm till 2023, as the people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.