World
Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on U.S. election win
15 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he had sent a letter to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.
