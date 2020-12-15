Markets
Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes; Fed in focus
15 Dec 2020
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.19pc, at the open to 29,919.09.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.92 points, or 0.52pc, at 3,666.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 103.22 points, or 0.83pc, to 12,543.26 at the opening bell.
