PM Imran discussed important matters during phone call with HRH Prince Sultan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

As per the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness also reaffirmed longstanding, and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister conveyed warm sentiments for the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the fraternal Saudi people.

Prince Salman conveyed condolences over the sad demise Late Chairman of Sultana Foundation Naeem Ghani.

Imran Khan appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronised by Prince Sultan.

He also praised the Foundation’s philanthropic ideology, which is aimed at socioeconomic welfare of the vulnerable segment of society.

The Prime Minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan patronized by Prince Sultan. He also praised the Foundation's philanthropic ideology which is aimed at socio economic welfare of the vulnerable segments of the society.

Imran Khan assured support and cooperation for the foundation in pursuit of its noble mission.