Pakistan
Economic recovery gathers pace, industrial growth accelerating: Asad Umar
- The minister said large scale manufacturing grew by 5.46pc in July to October 2020 as compared to same period last year.
15 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the industrial growth in the country was accelerating as economic recovery gathered pace.
In a tweet, the minister said large scale manufacturing grew by 5.46pc in July to October 2020 as compared to same period last year.
“Growth in October was even higher at 6.66pc compared to October last year,” he added.
