AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dissension among PDM leaders setback of its movement: Gandapur

  • The nation was well aware of the movement's designs which aimed at saving the corruption of few families that would eventually failed, he said.
APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said the dissension among PDM leaders for storming of the federal capital speaks volume about failure and setback of their anti-government movement.

The leaders of opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were shifting dates time and again for staging march towards Islamabad that had exposed them before the nation, he said in a statement issued here.

The nation was well aware of the movement's designs which aimed at saving the corruption of few families that would eventually failed, he said.

Gandapur said PDM was an anti-people and anti-state movement, causing adverse impacts on the economy and development of the country.

Criticizing on PDM head, the Minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's lust for power has buried his politics, adding that Maulana's desire for power will never come true.

He said the purpose of Maulana's politics was to defend the corruption of Nawaz and Zardari.

Gandapur said JUI-F chief should stop defending the corrupt people and give an account of his benami properties and corruption of billions of rupees.

Expressing resentment over the statement made by Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Achakzai in a recent PDM public gathering at Lahore, the minister said Achakzai had always spoken against Pakistan and the federation and such statements were tantamount to inciting provincialism and undermining national unity.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Punjab in the independence movement were not hidden from anyone and such statements clearly show that the 'save corruption' movement has another agenda to weaken the country.

The Minister said PDM should not mislead the nation and by showing some courageousness it must submit their resignations to the National Assembly Speaker immediately.

"Oppositions' such tactics neither can blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan nor get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from him," he critically remarked.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Maulana Fazlur Rehman Pakistan Democratic Movement Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl

Dissension among PDM leaders setback of its movement: Gandapur

PM Imran vows to take strict action against companies involved petrol crisis

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters