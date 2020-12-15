Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed as NDMA Chief

The federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz as the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the approval for his appointment was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The meeting discussed several issues including the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.

Last week Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Imran Khan. The Premier appreciated the services of the retired officer and wished him well for his future endeavors.

The role of NDMA remained crucial during COVID-19 and in natural disasters like floods this year in Sindh and Punjab areas.