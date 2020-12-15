World
UK opposition calls for review of Christmas coronavirus rules relaxation
- Under current plans, the four nations of the United Kingdom will relax restrictions to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days over Christmas.
15 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should review his plan to relax coronavirus regulations over the Christmas period, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday.
"It is my view that you should now convene COBRA (emergency response committee) in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a letter to Johnson.
