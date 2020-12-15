Rupee sheds 12 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs. 160.59 as compared with the previous day's closing of 160.47.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160.2 and Rs. 160.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 04 paisas and closed at Rs. 194.88 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 194.92, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs. 1.54, whereas a decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 214.69 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 214.93.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.72 and Rs. 42.81 respectively.