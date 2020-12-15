AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China central bank urges wider acceptance of cash as payments go digital

  • The central bank said payments of some basic public services such as medical treatment, water, electricity and gas fees have gradually migrated online.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's central bank has called for wider acceptance of cash in economic activities and vowed to punish those who refuse to accept cash payments in the wake of a widening gap in access to digital services.

China's online payments via barcodes and third-party payment apps such as Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent Holdings' Tenpay have gained in popularity over the years on government policies to promote innovation.

Some merchants and institutions have become reluctant to accept cash due to reasons such as cost control or user experience, with the trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a notice on Tuesday.

"Renminbi (yuan) cash is the most basic means of payment. Entities or individuals cannot refuse to accept it," the PBOC said, adding that the central bank will investigate and punish firms or individuals that refuse to accept cash or adopt discriminatory measures against cash payments.

In a separate statement, the central bank said payments of some basic public services such as medical treatment, water, electricity and gas fees have gradually migrated online.

The transition has left the elderly behind, as it is more difficult for some of them to adapt to the new digital technologies compared with younger people, it said.

"The innovation of consumption and payment methods should be conducive to...protect people's livelihood and enhance the public's sense of happiness," the PBOC said in the notice.

The PBOC urged that all entities and individuals should not discriminate or carry out any inconvenient measures to exclude cash payment and create "gaps of digitalisation".

"Non-bank payment institutions must not promote the concept of cashless or discriminatory means of cash payment in any forms," it said.

China central bank GAS electricity People's Bank of China water COVID 19 pandemic

China central bank urges wider acceptance of cash as payments go digital

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters