Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,432
15 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,432 to 1,351,510, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 500 to 22,475, the tally showed.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,432
