Traders union UGA sees Ukraine's 2020/21 corn exports falling to 24mn T

KYIV: Ukraine's corn exports could fall to 24 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season from 30.3 million tonnes in 2019/20 due to a smaller harvest, Ukrainian traders union UGA said on Tuesday.

"According to various estimates, we will harvest from 28 to 30 million tonnes (of corn) and export could amount to 24 million tonnes" UGA president Mykola Gorbachev told a grain conference.