World
Russia reports 26,689 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths
15 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 26,689 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, including 5,418 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,707,945.
Authorities said 577 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,968.
