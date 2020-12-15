Markets
Russia's Rosneft discovers new gas field in Kara Sea
- Russian energy giant Rosneft on Tuesday said it had discovered a new gas field in the Kara Sea with total reserves of 514 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 53 million tonnes of condensate.
MOSCOW: Russian energy giant Rosneft on Tuesday said it had discovered a new gas field in the Kara Sea with total reserves of 514 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 53 million tonnes of condensate.
Russia's Rosneft discovers new gas field in Kara Sea
