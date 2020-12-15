World
Brazil reports 433 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
15 Dec 2020
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil has registered 433 additional COVID-19 deaths and 25,193 new confirmed cases over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The South American country has now registered a total of 181,835 COVID-19 deaths and 6,927,145 total confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
