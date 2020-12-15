World
UK reports 20,263 new COVID cases, 7-day total up 22pc
- Since the start of the pandemic, the United Kingdom has recorded 1.870 million cases of COVID-19 and 64,402 deaths from the virus.
15 Dec 2020
LONDON: The United Kingdom reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total figure over the past seven days to 131,708, up 21.6pc compared with the previous seven-day number, official data showed.
The country reported 232 new deaths from the disease, with the seven-day total rising to 2,984, almost unchanged from the previous seven days.
