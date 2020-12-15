World
European regulator to approve COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23
- EMA said in early December it planned to decide on whether to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and another being developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.
15 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aiming to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing government and European Commission sources.
EMA said in early December it planned to decide on whether to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by Dec 29, and another being developed by Moderna by Jan. 12.
PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi
European regulator to approve COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation
Read more stories
Comments