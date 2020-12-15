Samsung's four foldable smartphones to be Launched in 2021

Samsung plans on launching four foldable smartphones in 2021. With many other smartphones companies like Google, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi launching foldable phones next year, 2021 could be an exciting year for the global smartphone industry.

According to ET News, Samsung will be releasing two Galaxy Z Fold 3 (tentative names) models and two Galaxy Z Flip 2 (tentative names) models. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 model will be a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that opens side to side, while the Flip’s successor will be the Z Flip 2 or 3 depending on whether Samsung plans on keeping the numbers aligned.

While both series will feature different specifications, both phones will come with 5G support and so will other Samsung smartphones releasing next year. However, the Fold models will target both the Chinese and the global market, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be available for both high-end and general models.

As the global smartphone industry becomes increasingly saturated, foldable smartphone present a new opportunities for smartphones manufacturers like Samsung to innovate and gain a competitive edge.

The company has already made significant sales for its foldable smartphones. During the third quarter performance, the sales for Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 remained steady despite reduce global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With four new foldable smartphones next year, Samsung hopes to introduce general and high-end models to diversify and strengthen its existing lineup. The company plans to release these four models in the second half of 2021.