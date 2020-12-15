Markets
Ugandan shilling trades slightly firmer on waning importer appetite
15 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling traded slightly firmer on Tuesday on the back of waning appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and commercial banks, traders said.
At 1023 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, compared to Monday's close of 3,665/3,675.
