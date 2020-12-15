Fall in Indonesia auto sales slows in November

JAKARTA: Indonesia's car sales dropped 40.99pc on an annual basis to 53,844 units in November, a slower decline than in October, the country's largest car distributor, Astra International, said on Tuesday citing industry association data.

The drop compared with a 49pc year-on-year decline in October.

Sales in November increased 9.85pc compared with the previous month.

Car sales plunged in May this year in the wake of coronavirus restrictions, but have since been increasing on a monthly basis.