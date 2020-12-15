Business & Finance
Fall in Indonesia auto sales slows in November
- Car sales plunged in May this year in the wake of coronavirus restrictions, but have since been increasing on a monthly basis.
15 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia's car sales dropped 40.99pc on an annual basis to 53,844 units in November, a slower decline than in October, the country's largest car distributor, Astra International, said on Tuesday citing industry association data.
The drop compared with a 49pc year-on-year decline in October.
Sales in November increased 9.85pc compared with the previous month.
