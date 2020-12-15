Markets
Japan must make fiscal reforms as it launches third extra budget, says finmin Aso
15 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan must revive its economy and make fiscal reforms to win market trust as it pushes through a third extra budget this fiscal year to ease the pain from the pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
"It's true that underlying fiscal conditions will worsen due to the third extra budget," Aso told reporters after the budget was approved by the cabinet.
"We must proceed to achieve both economic revival and fiscal reform so as not to cause loss of trust in finances, and overcome the coronavirus crisis," he added.
