Pakistan
PM chairs meeting of federal cabinet
15 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed various agenda items relating to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM office said.
