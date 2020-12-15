Markets
European stocks waver at open
- In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index fell 0.2 percent to 6,519.14 points compared with Monday's closing level, as investors digested news of Britain's rising unemployment rate.
15 Dec 2020
LONDON: European stock markets opened Tuesday on a mixed note with London down but Frankfurt and Paris edging higher.
In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index fell 0.2 percent to 6,519.14 points compared with Monday's closing level, as investors digested news of Britain's rising unemployment rate.
On the upside in the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained almost 0.1 percent to 5,532.91 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased by a similar proportion to stand at 13,232.91.
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to help expedite trial of rape cases on priority basis
European stocks waver at open
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation
Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market
Read more stories
Comments