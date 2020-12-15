Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

(Karachi) Hyderabad has recorded the highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases at 22.45 percent in the past 24 hours, local media stated on Tuesday.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the second highest positivity ratio in the country was observed in Karachi which was 19.89 percent, followed by Peshawar with 19.04 percent.

Besides, the corona positivity rate in Mirpur is 18.48 percent, Abbottabad 13.33 percent, Rawalpindi 7.71percent, Quetta 5.6 percent, Islamabad 4.30 percent, Multan 4.8 percent, Swat 2.74 percent, Muzaffarabad 1.67 percent and Faisalabad 1.62 percent.

As far as provinces are concerned, Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.9 percent, followed by Balochistan 14.2 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 7.2 percent and Punjab 3.8 percent. Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded a positivity ratio of 9.4 percent, Islamabad 4.3 percent and Gilgit Baltistan 0.5 percent.

Pakistan reported 2,459 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 443246.

Currently, there are 48,008 active cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 73 more lives. Pakistan's death toll has reached 8905. The country also reported 1,614 recoveries, taking the total number to 386,333.

So far, Sindh has reported 196692 cases and 3146 deaths, Punjab 128138 cases and 3422 deaths, Balochistan 17771 cases and 174 deaths, while KP has reported 52787 infections and 1477 fatalities.

Similarly, Islamabad has reported 35045 cases and 377 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 7750 cases and 191 deaths, while Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed 4793 infections and 99 deaths.