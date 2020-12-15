Japan provides Rs1.54bn to Pakistan to mitigate COVID-19 Impact

Japan will provide Rs 1.54 billion in grant to Pakistan to support the country’s measures to mitigate the COVID-19 impact.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a grant aid agreement has been signed between Japan and Pakistan under which Japan will provide Rs1.54bn grant to Pakistan.

The agreement will help in the purchase of medical equipment, especially ventilators and oxygen cylinders. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and was attended by the Japanese Ambassador and Secretary of Economic Affairs.

Secretary Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed said that Japan has also provided assistance in improving the facilities at PIMS and Hyderabad Hospitals.

The Japanese Ambassador said that Pakistan has adopted the best strategy to deal with Coronavirus pandemic. He hoped that Pakistan would deal with the second wave of COVID-19 in a better way and Japan would continue its cooperation in Pakistan's socio-economic development.

Currently, there are 48,008 active cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 73 more lives. Pakistan's death toll has reached 8905. The country also reported 1,614 recoveries, taking the total number to 386,333.