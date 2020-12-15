AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By ▲ 12.21 (0.27%)
BR30 22,880 Decreased By ▼ -121.83 (-0.53%)
KSE100 43,458 Increased By ▲ 192.16 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,126 Increased By ▲ 37.72 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan provides Rs1.54bn to Pakistan to mitigate COVID-19 Impact

  • The agreement will help in the purchase of medical equipment, especially ventilators and oxygen cylinders.
Ali Ahmed 15 Dec 2020

Japan will provide Rs 1.54 billion in grant to Pakistan to support the country’s measures to mitigate the COVID-19 impact.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a grant aid agreement has been signed between Japan and Pakistan under which Japan will provide Rs1.54bn grant to Pakistan.

The agreement will help in the purchase of medical equipment, especially ventilators and oxygen cylinders. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and was attended by the Japanese Ambassador and Secretary of Economic Affairs.

Secretary Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed said that Japan has also provided assistance in improving the facilities at PIMS and Hyderabad Hospitals.

The Japanese Ambassador said that Pakistan has adopted the best strategy to deal with Coronavirus pandemic. He hoped that Pakistan would deal with the second wave of COVID-19 in a better way and Japan would continue its cooperation in Pakistan's socio-economic development.

Currently, there are 48,008 active cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 73 more lives. Pakistan's death toll has reached 8905. The country also reported 1,614 recoveries, taking the total number to 386,333.

Pakistan Japan

Japan provides Rs1.54bn to Pakistan to mitigate COVID-19 Impact

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters