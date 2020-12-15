AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By ▲ 24.8 (0.54%)
BR30 23,008 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (0.03%)
KSE100 43,566 Increased By ▲ 300.03 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,179 Increased By ▲ 90.45 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Industry driving Pakistan’s Economic growth, says Azhar after LSMI output increase

  • "At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, Industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan,” said Azhar
Ali Ahmed 15 Dec 2020

Expressing delight over the latest Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) figures, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that Industry is driving Pakistan’s economic growth amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Large Scale Manufacturing grew by 5.46pc in Jul-Oct period. At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, Industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan,” said Azhar in a tweet post on Tuesday.

The statement comes after the release of provisional Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Under the latest figures, the LSMI output increased by 6.66 percent for October 2020 compared to October 2019 and 3.95pc if compared to September 2020.

Meanwhile, the overall output of LSMI increased by 5.46 percent for July-October 2020-21 as compared to July-October 2019-20.

The production in July-October 2020-21 as compared to July-October 2019-20 has increased in Textile, Food, Beverages & Tobacco, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Fertilizers, and Paper & Paperboard while it decreased in Automobiles, Iron & Steel Products, Electronics, and Leather Products.

Pakistan Economy Hammad Azhar LSMI

Industry driving Pakistan’s Economic growth, says Azhar after LSMI output increase

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters