Business & Finance
Hyundai Motor nominates Genesis head as new co: CEO
- Lee Won-hee, existing president and co-CEO, will focus on securing a competitive edge in future automotive businesses.
15 Dec 2020
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor nominated Jaehoon Chang, global head of its premium Genesis brand, as the co-CEO and president on Tuesday, it said in a statement.
Lee Won-hee, existing president and co-CEO, will focus on securing a competitive edge in future automotive businesses such as optimizing global businesses and strengthening technology development, the automaker said.
Comments