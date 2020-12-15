AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By ▲ 26.28 (0.58%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (0.03%)
KSE100 43,555 Increased By ▲ 288.95 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,183 Increased By ▲ 94 (0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks slip on virus case surge; ringgit weakens

  • Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4 basis points at 1.22%.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

Most Asian stock markets pulled back from multi-week highs on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 infections and lockdowns overshadowed strong industrial output data from China, while a drop in crude prices pressured the currency of exporter Malaysia.

Industrial output in China, the region's economic engine, grew in line with expectations and expanded for the eighth-straight month as an economic recovery gathered pace.

Equity indexes in South Korea, Philippines and Thailand however slipped, in line with their broader Asian peers as mounting COVID-19 cases in Japan and South Korea and tighter restrictions in New York and London brought the focus back to the economic impact of the pandemic.

"Equity markets have probably priced in an initial launch of coronavirus vaccine in their eye-watering rally in November.

For now, time might be needed for the vaccines to bring down the daily cases and show effectiveness in containing the pandemic," Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX wrote in a note.

South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.7%, and the won weakened 0.3%, as daily COVID-19 infection rates hovered at record levels, with another 880 new cases reported as of midnight Monday.

The country's prime minister pleaded with residents to abide by social distancing rules to avoid tougher restrictions.

Singapore stocks traded 0.4% lower, but losses were limited by the government's plans to ease restrictions on social distancing and to open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of travellers from all countries.

Malaysia's ringgit dropped 0.3%, as crude prices dipped due to concerns about fuel demand and a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.

Investors also await a final vote by policymakers on the government's 2021 budget later in the day.

Two opposition sources said veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim, who in September declared he had majority support from lawmakers to form a government, is expected to try to block the budget this time.

The Philippines peso received some support from data showing a 2.9% increase in overseas remittances, a key source of foreign income for the country.

Central bank meetings in Indonesia and the Philippines will be a focus in what is likely to be the last action-packed week of the year for emerging Asian markets.

Analysts at ING expect both the banks to keep rates on hold and adopt a wait-and-see approach for recovery to gain traction after aggressive policy easing this year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4 basis points at 1.22%.

In the Philippines, top index losers are Megaworld Corp down 2.76% at 3.97 pesos; Robinsons Land Corp down 2.75% at 21.25 pesos; JG Summit Holdings Inc down 2.55% at 68.85 pesos.

Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Boutique Newcity PCL down 23.97% at 11.1 baht; MFC-Nichada Thani Property Fund down 10% at 1.35 baht.

Japan asian stocks Philippines South Korean COVID19 EMERGING MARKETS

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks slip on virus case surge; ringgit weakens

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sales Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters