US imposes sanctions on Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 missile system

As of today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), under the auspices of the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA).

These sanctions are predicated on Turkey's main defense procurement entity knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export body, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

As part of this action under CAATSA, the United States is imposing full-blocking sanctions and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, the President of the SSB, the Vice President, Serhat Gencoglu, the body's Head of the Department of Air Defense and Space, and Mustafa Alper Deniz, Program Manager for SSB’s Regional Air Defense Systems Directorate.

In an announcement from the State Department, these sanctions are "not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of Turkey or any other U.S. ally or partner, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its wide range of malicious activities".

The statement added that "the United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry".

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called this decision "inexplicable", stating that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened the mutual defense of NATO members.

They stated that "We call on the United States to revise the unjust sanctions (and) to turn back from this grave mistake as soon as possible [...] Turkey is ready to tackle the issue through dialogue and diplomacy in a manner worthy of the spirit of alliance". The Ministry added that these sanctions "will inevitably negatively impact our relations, and (Turkey) will retaliate in a manner and time it sees appropriate".

The specific tenets of these sanctions include:

A prohibition on granting specific U.S. export licenses and authorisations for any goods or technology transferred to SSB.

A prohibition on loans or credits by U.S. financial institutions to SSB totaling more than $10 million in any 12-month period.

A ban on U.S. Export-Import Bank assistance for exports to SSB.

This recent imposition of sanctions by the United States on a key NATO ally could potentially extend to India, as it might impact the country's decision to go-ahead with its purchase of S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2021.