AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (0.2%)
BR30 22,860 Decreased By ▼ -142.16 (-0.62%)
KSE100 43,398 Increased By ▲ 132.25 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,105 Increased By ▲ 16.14 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US imposes sanctions on Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 missile system

  • As of today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), under the auspices of the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA).
  • These sanctions are predicated on Turkey's main defense procurement entity knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export body, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2020

As of today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), under the auspices of the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA).

These sanctions are predicated on Turkey's main defense procurement entity knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export body, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

As part of this action under CAATSA, the United States is imposing full-blocking sanctions and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, the President of the SSB, the Vice President, Serhat Gencoglu, the body's Head of the Department of Air Defense and Space, and Mustafa Alper Deniz, Program Manager for SSB’s Regional Air Defense Systems Directorate.

In an announcement from the State Department, these sanctions are "not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of Turkey or any other U.S. ally or partner, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its wide range of malicious activities".

The statement added that "the United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry".

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called this decision "inexplicable", stating that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened the mutual defense of NATO members.

They stated that "We call on the United States to revise the unjust sanctions (and) to turn back from this grave mistake as soon as possible [...] Turkey is ready to tackle the issue through dialogue and diplomacy in a manner worthy of the spirit of alliance". The Ministry added that these sanctions "will inevitably negatively impact our relations, and (Turkey) will retaliate in a manner and time it sees appropriate".

The specific tenets of these sanctions include:

  • A prohibition on granting specific U.S. export licenses and authorisations for any goods or technology transferred to SSB.
  • A prohibition on loans or credits by U.S. financial institutions to SSB totaling more than $10 million in any 12-month period.
  • A ban on U.S. Export-Import Bank assistance for exports to SSB.

This recent imposition of sanctions by the United States on a key NATO ally could potentially extend to India, as it might impact the country's decision to go-ahead with its purchase of S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2021.

United States Turkey Russia sanctions State Department Russian S 400

US imposes sanctions on Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 missile system

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters