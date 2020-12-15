Business & Finance
China commerce ministry says Jan-Nov FDI up 6.3% y/y in yuan terms
- For November alone, FDI rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 98.7 billion yuan.
15 Dec 2020
BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 6.3% in the first 11 months of 2020 year-on-year to 899.38 billion yuan ($137.20 billion), the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
For November alone, FDI rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 98.7 billion yuan.
