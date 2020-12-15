AVN 87.25 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.02%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
DCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.94%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.91 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
HASCOL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.28%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.21%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.3%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.73%)
OGDC 105.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.65%)
PAEL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.73%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.11%)
PSO 208.16 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.81%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.68%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.71 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.78%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By ▲ 38.45 (0.84%)
BR30 23,105 Increased By ▲ 103.31 (0.45%)
KSE100 43,647 Increased By ▲ 380.6 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pentagon chief receives Covid-19 vaccine

  • The Pentagon announced last week that the secretary and top military officers would get vaccinated voluntarily and publicly to help spread the message about the treatment's effectiveness and safety.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Pentagon chief Christopher Miller was one of the first Americans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine Monday, on camera to encourage the rest of the country to follow suit.

The acting defense secretary received the jab at Walter Reed military hospital near Washington, according to a video published by the Pentagon.

"That's all?! Oh come on! That did not hurt at all!" Miller joked while receiving the vaccine, a symbol of hope for the country worst-hit by the pandemic.

The US crossed the grim threshold of 300,000 virus deaths earlier Monday.

The Pentagon announced last week that the secretary and top military officers would get vaccinated voluntarily and publicly to help spread the message about the treatment's effectiveness and safety.

The US vaccine campaign, the largest in its history, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers and nursing homes.

Nearly three million doses are to be distributed by Wednesday, with the goal of vaccinating some 20 million Americans by the end of December and 100 million by the end of March.

christopher miller Pentagon Walter Reed

Pentagon chief receives Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters