AVN 87.25 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.02%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
DCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.94%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.91 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
HASCOL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.28%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.21%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.3%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.73%)
OGDC 105.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.65%)
PAEL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.73%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.11%)
PSO 208.16 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.81%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.68%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.71 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.78%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By ▲ 38.45 (0.84%)
BR30 23,105 Increased By ▲ 103.31 (0.45%)
KSE100 43,647 Increased By ▲ 380.6 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Trump 'refused to respect the will of the people'

  • "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that," Biden said.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump on Monday with his strongest criticism since the election, saying the Republican and his allies defied the constitution and the "will of the people" in not accepting the results.

"It's a position so extreme we've never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our constitution," Biden said in a speech after the Electoral College formally confirmed his victory.

Biden was referring to a Republican lawsuit, supported by Trump, that sought to overturn Biden's wins in several key states, but which was rejected by the Supreme Court last Friday.

Biden praised voters for turning out in record numbers despite fears of Covid-19 and "enormous political pressure, verbal abuse and even threats of physical violence" against those running the elections.

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that," Biden said.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election," Biden said, calling the harassment of officials "unconscionable."

Biden said that Trump has had full opportunity to contest the results in court and "in every case no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute."

Biden lashed out at the Republican party for standing behind Trump's evidence-free claims of mass fraud. But he said the Supreme Court last week sent "a clear signal."

Following the Electoral College vote, Biden said, "it's time to turn the page."

Donald Trump Joe Biden COVID19

Biden says Trump 'refused to respect the will of the people'

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters