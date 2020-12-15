Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning down
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 170.92 points, to 26,218.60.
15 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday's morning session in the red as surging virus cases around the world prompt governments to impose fresh, economically painful containment measures.
