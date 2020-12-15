AVN 87.42 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (7.22%)
Hong Kong stocks end morning down

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 170.92 points, to 26,218.60.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday's morning session in the red as surging virus cases around the world prompt governments to impose fresh, economically painful containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 170.92 points, to 26,218.60.

