AVN 87.20 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.95%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.04%)
DGKC 113.07 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.86%)
EFERT 62.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.64%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.56%)
HASCOL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.28%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.21%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (8.1%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIOC 96.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.41%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.05%)
PSO 208.39 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (1.93%)
SNGP 46.28 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.86%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.72%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By ▲ 39.62 (0.87%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By ▲ 94.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,650 Increased By ▲ 383.64 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,237 Increased By ▲ 147.99 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

  • “We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech,” Britain’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10% of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday.

Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.

“We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech,” Britain’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

Governments globally are wrestling over measures to better control illegal or dangerous content on social media, with the European Union set to unveil its own package on Tuesday.

Britain’s new rules, which will be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites which break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content.

Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm such as disseminating misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses “robust rules” to follow.

Facebook and Google said in February they would work with the government on the regulations. Both companies said they took safety extremely seriously and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue.

British media regulator Ofcom will be given the power to fine companies up to 18 million pounds ($24 million) or 10% of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules.

It will also be able to block non-compliant services from being accessed in Britain.

Online journalism and reader comments on news publishers’ websites will be exempt to safeguard freedom of expression.

facebook TikTok Twitter Britain Google fine

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters