AVN 87.20 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.95%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.04%)
DGKC 113.07 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.86%)
EFERT 62.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.64%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.56%)
HASCOL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.28%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.21%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (8.1%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIOC 96.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.41%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.05%)
PSO 208.39 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (1.93%)
SNGP 46.28 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.86%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.72%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By ▲ 39.62 (0.87%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By ▲ 94.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,650 Increased By ▲ 383.64 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,237 Increased By ▲ 147.99 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Exclusive video: Smugglers beat Rohingya on trafficking boat

  • "So we attacked the crew since we had nothing to lose. It was a life-or-death situation... we threatened to kill the smugglers if they didn't drop us on land."
AFP 15 Dec 2020

COX'S BAZAR: Smugglers mercilessly beat rake-thin refugees crowded onto a fishing boat, in a video obtained by AFP that shows rarely seen images from the frontlines of the Rohingya trafficking network.

Filmed on a mobile phone by a smuggler who later fled the vessel, the video shows dozens of asylum seekers, including children, sitting in the hull and on the deck as smugglers stand among them.

An argument starts and one of the traffickers, holding a thick rope in one hand, pushes a Rohingya man back and kicks him.

He then uses what appears to be a whip with his other hand to repeatedly lash a group of shirtless men who scramble to avoid the beating.

"They started beating us because we complained about the food," Mohammad Osman, a 16-year-old passenger, said in an interview at a Bangladesh refugee camp conducted as part of a months-long AFP investigation into the people-smuggling network.

"They randomly beat us just because we were asking for more rice and water."

Osman's neighbour, Enamul Hasan, 19, who was also on the ship, said he grabbed the phone after one of the traffickers left it behind when fleeing onto another vessel during what amounted to a mutiny.

The footage was shot several days before the group's Malaysia-bound boat returned to Bangladesh in mid-April, he said. It had departed in February.

Earlier beatings, which were not captured on video, saw some Rohingya die at the hands of the smugglers, Hasan told AFP at the refugee camp.

"They beat us mercilessly -- hitting our heads, tearing at our ears, breaking hands."

Hasan and Osman said 46 people on their vessel died from beatings, starvation and illness, giving breakdowns of men, women and children who perished.

AFP could not independently verify all of the specifics of their accounts, but a third surviving passenger separately retold similar events.

AFP also confirmed that Hasan and Osman were in the video footage. They could be seen huddling among the group of men who were being hit.

Mutiny

Hasan described how the crew, ethnic Burmese from Myanmar, eventually fled after some of the passengers began to resist.

"But the smugglers told us to shut up and that there was no land for us. They said they'd kill us if we kept talking," Hasan said.

"We realised if this continues, we all would die. We needed to do something. We felt like we were in hell.

"So we attacked the crew since we had nothing to lose. It was a life-or-death situation... we threatened to kill the smugglers if they didn't drop us on land."

The crew responded to the mutiny by threatening to set the boat on fire, according to Hasan.

"They kept saying they'd burn us alive so we became silent again," Hasan said.

A small boat showed up a few days later and all but two of the traffickers fled, he added.

"Those two traffickers told us not to rebel, that they would drop us where they could," Hasan said.

"A couple of days later they left us back near Bangladesh and fled."

Rohingya Mohammad Osman COX'S BAZAR

Exclusive video: Smugglers beat Rohingya on trafficking boat

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters