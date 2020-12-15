Business & Finance
China's Jan-Nov property investment rises 6.8% y/y
- Property sales by floor area rose 1.3% for January-November, compared with a 1.8% decline in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.
15 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China's property investment rose 6.8% in the first 11 months of 2020 year-on-year, faster than 6.3% growth seen in the first 10 months, official data showed on Tuesday.
Property sales by floor area rose 1.3% for January-November, compared with a 1.8% decline in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.
New construction starts measured by floor area fell 2.0% in the first 11 months from a year earlier, smaller than the 2.6% drop in the first 10 months.
COVID-19 infects 2,459 people, claims 73 more lives
China's Jan-Nov property investment rises 6.8% y/y
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation
WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas
Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed
US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman
Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries
'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000
Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez
Read more stories
Comments