China's Jan-Nov property investment rises 6.8% y/y

BEIJING: China's property investment rose 6.8% in the first 11 months of 2020 year-on-year, faster than 6.3% growth seen in the first 10 months, official data showed on Tuesday.

Property sales by floor area rose 1.3% for January-November, compared with a 1.8% decline in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 2.0% in the first 11 months from a year earlier, smaller than the 2.6% drop in the first 10 months.