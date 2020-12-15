Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,459 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 443246.

Currently, there are 48,008 active cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 73 more lives. Pakistan's death toll has reached 8905. The country also reported 1,614 recoveries, taking the total number to 386,333.

So far, Sindh has reported 196692 cases and 3146 deaths, Punjab 128138 cases and 3422 deaths, Balochistan 17771 cases and 174 deaths, while KP has reported 52787 infections and 1477 fatalities.

Similarly, Islamabad has reported 35045 cases and 377 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 7750 cases and 191 deaths, while Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed 4793 infections and 99 deaths.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad tops with 370,266 tests, followed by Sindh with 44,862 and Gilgit-Baltistan 39,941 tests tests per million population (PMP).