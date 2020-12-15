AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,584 Increased By ▲ 25.77 (0.57%)
BR30 23,014 Increased By ▲ 12.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,552 Increased By ▲ 285.94 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,176 Increased By ▲ 87.52 (0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

  • There are currently 48,008 active cases across the country.
  • The country also reported 1,614 recoveries from the virus.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 15 Dec 2020

Pakistan reported 2,459 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 443246.

Currently, there are 48,008 active cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 73 more lives. Pakistan's death toll has reached 8905. The country also reported 1,614 recoveries, taking the total number to 386,333.

So far, Sindh has reported 196692 cases and 3146 deaths, Punjab 128138 cases and 3422 deaths, Balochistan 17771 cases and 174 deaths, while KP has reported 52787 infections and 1477 fatalities.

Similarly, Islamabad has reported 35045 cases and 377 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 7750 cases and 191 deaths, while Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed 4793 infections and 99 deaths.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad tops with 370,266 tests, followed by Sindh with 44,862 and Gilgit-Baltistan 39,941 tests tests per million population (PMP).

Pakistan deaths positivity rate COVID19 coronavirus cases

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters