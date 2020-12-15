AVN 87.07 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (6.8%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
CHCC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
DCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.57%)
DGKC 112.91 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.72%)
EFERT 62.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
EPCL 49.03 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.55%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
HASCOL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.02%)
HBL 133.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.96%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
OGDC 105.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.01%)
PIBTL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
PIOC 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.63 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.67%)
PSO 208.25 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.86%)
SNGP 46.19 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.66%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By ▲ 28.41 (0.62%)
BR30 23,073 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.31%)
KSE100 43,584 Increased By ▲ 317.33 (0.73%)
KSE30 18,196 Increased By ▲ 107.48 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US shale oil output to drop 136,000 bpd to 7.44mn bpd in Jan: EIA

  • Production is expected to decline in all regions except Haynesville.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: US oil output from shale formations is expected to decline by about 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to 7.44 million bpd, the lowest since June, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly forecast on Monday.

Output at nearly all seven major formations is expected to fall, except from the Haynesville region, where output is forecast to remain largely flat.

The biggest decline is expected to come from the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, where production is forecast to drop by about 44,000 bpd to 4.2 million bpd, the lowest since June, the data showed. The second-biggest drop is expected to come from the Eagle Ford basin, where production is forecast to slide by about 25,600 bpd to 987,000 bpd.

Overall shale output is expected to decline for a fourth straight month, and by the most since May, when producers slashed production by about 1.6 million bpd to offset a plunge in global oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, shale output is set to slowly recover as hopes for a swift roll-out of a vaccine prop up oil prices as US drillers add rigs.

Natural gas production in January is also expected to fall to the lowest level since June, at 80.78 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), a drop of 0.74 bcfd.

The biggest drop was forecast in the Permian region where production is expected to fall by 0.16 bcfd.

Production is expected to decline in all regions except Haynesville.

EIA said producers drilled 334 wells and completed 478 in the biggest shale basins in November. That left total drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells down 144 at 7,330, the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest since November 2018.

US Energy Information Administration Oil EIA

US shale oil output to drop 136,000 bpd to 7.44mn bpd in Jan: EIA

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters