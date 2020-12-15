World
South Korea reports 880 new coronavirus cases
- The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.
15 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea reported 880 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as the daily numbers continued to hover at unprecedented levels, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.
