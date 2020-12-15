AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 204.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
SNGP 44.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
TRG 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

  • Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses "robust rules" to follow.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

LONDON: Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10% of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.

"We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech," Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

Governments globally are wrestling over measures to better control illegal or dangerous content on social media, with the European Union set to unveil its own package on Tuesday.

Britain's new rules, which will be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites which break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content.

Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm such as disseminating misinformation about COVID vaccines.

Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses "robust rules" to follow.

Facebook and Google said in February they would work with the government on the regulations. Both companies said they took safety extremely seriously and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue.

British media regulator Ofcom will be given the power to fine companies up to 18 million pounds ($24 million) or 10% of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules. It will also be able to block non-compliant services from being accessed in Britain.

Online journalism and reader comments on news publishers' websites will be exempt to safeguard freedom of expression.

facebook TikTok Twitter Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden COVID vaccines.

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters