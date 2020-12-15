AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 204.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
SNGP 44.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
TRG 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brazil's TIM, Telefonica and Claro win Oi mobile assets in $3.2bn bid

  • Telefonica Brasil, the local unit of Spain's Telefonica SA , will pay roughly 5.5 billion reais of the base price and 179 million reais in transition services, it said in a separate filing.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

SAO PAULO: TIM Participacoes, Telefonica Brasil SA and America Movil SAB de CV's Claro won an auction on Monday to acquire the mobile operations of Brazil's Oi SA with a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.23 billion), the companies said in a series of securities filings.

The winning trio, which had submitted an initial bid in July, plans to split Oi's assets once they have antitrust approval.

Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, is selling assets to repay creditors.

The group was the auction's sole bidder, according to the filings.

The companies said the base price came to 15.744 billion reais, with another 756 million reais to finance so-called "transition services," which Oi will carry out over the next year in order to facilitate the transfer of assets.

TIM Participacoes, the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA , will pay roughly 7.3 billion reais of the base price and another 476 million reais for the transition services, it said in a filing.

Telefonica Brasil, the local unit of Spain's Telefonica SA , will pay roughly 5.5 billion reais of the base price and 179 million reais in transition services, it said in a separate filing.

Claro did not immediately disclose its payment obligations. In their new bid, TIM, Telefonica Brasil and Claro also offered Oi a long-term contract to rent its telecom infrastructure.

Reuters reported on the overall pricing of the bid earlier on Monday.

Brazil-listed common shares in Oi closed down 6.78% on Monday and Telefonica Brasil shares closed down 2.47%. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index fell 0.45%.

Telefonica SA Telecom Italia SpA TIM Participacoes Brasil America Movil SAB de CV's Claro

Brazil's TIM, Telefonica and Claro win Oi mobile assets in $3.2bn bid

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters