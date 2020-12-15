Markets
Indonesia targets 13mn tonnes processed coal per year by 2024
15 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia aims to process 13 million tonnes of coal per year by 2024, Arifin Tasrif, the country's energy and mineral resources minister told a virtual conference on Tuesday.
The government is encouraging coal companies to seek to add value to Indonesia's predominantly lower-rank coal by moving from selling raw coal to downstream activities, Arifin said.
"The target of coal downstreaming in 2024 is 13 million tons of input capacity," he said, adding that the export value of downstream coal products will be worth $600 million per year by 2024.
