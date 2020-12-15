Markets
Chicago wheat rebounds from 3% fall on Russian export tax plan
SYDNEY: US wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, as prices rebounded from a 3% decline marked in the previous session, amid expectations of stronger demand for US supplies after leading exporter Russia moved to limit exports.
Chicago wheat rebounds from 3% fall on Russian export tax plan
